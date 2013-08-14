Aug 14 Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by the release of its Ontap 8.2 storage operating system

Net income rose to $81.6 million, or 23 cents per share in the first quarter, from $63.8 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.5 percent to $1.52 billion, from $1.44 billion a year earlier.