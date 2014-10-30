(Corrects headline and first bullet point to say that the reported figures are the gross margin instead of revenue.)

Oct 30 Netbooster SA

* Said on Tuesday Q3 gross margin of 7.9 million euros versus 8.2 million euros last year

* Said 9 month EBITDA at 2.8 million euros from 1.0 million euros in same period in 2013

* Said was confident about growth of gross margin and profitability in 2015 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: