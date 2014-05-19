May 19 Netcare Ltd

* Group revenue up 17.3% to r15 411 million

* H1 group adjusted HEPS up 19.5% to 75.9 cents

* Interim dividend per share up 18.5% to 32.0 cents

* Normalised profit before tax of r1 342 million was 17.0% higher (2013: r1 147 million) than prior period

* Remain optimistic about medium and longer term prospects of uk business