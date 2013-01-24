BRIEF-Affiliate of Goldfarb Corporation acquires additional shares and warrants of Covalon
* Affiliate of Goldfarb Corporation acquires additional shares and warrants of Covalon
JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Netcare Ltd : * Says purchased interests in ghg for a cash consideration of £11 million * Says agreed to sell to its other ghg partners certain interests in ghg
property companies * Says its beneficial interest in bmi opco is now 53.72% and in ghg propco 1
remains at 50.0%
* Affiliate of Goldfarb Corporation acquires additional shares and warrants of Covalon
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8