* Diluted headline EPS at 114.2 cents vs 94.1 cents
* Consensus: 108.1 cents
* U.K. results weighed by stronger rand, weaker economy
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 14 - South Africa's second-biggest
hospital group by value, Netcare, reported an
above-estimates 21 percent rise in full-year profit on Monday as
a robust performance at home offset softer growth in Britain due
to unfavourable currency swings.
Netcare said diluted headline earnings per share totalled
114.2 cents, beating a 108.1 cents consensus estimate in a
Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
While demand for private healthcare has increased in South
African thanks to the fast-growing middle class, stalling
economic growth in Britain has blunted self-funded treatments,
while a sustained strength in the rand weighed on a translation
of profits from the U.K.
Netcare said revenue increased 3.3 percent to 23.2 billion
rand ($2.9 billion).
Shares in the company are down nearly 13 percent so far this
year, outpacing about 4.5 percent rise the JSE health index
.
($1 = 7.875 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)