JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa's Netcare will buy Akeso Clinics, a chain of medical health facilities, for 1.3 billion rand ($91 million), the firm's chief executive said on Monday.

Netcare, South Africa's second largest private healthcare group, will fund the acquisition of Akeso's 12 clinics through existing debt facilities, Richard Friedland told investors at the firm's full-year results presentation. ($1 = 14.3550 rand)