JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South African private
hospital group Netcare Ltd reported a 25 percent rise
in full-year profit on Monday, helped by a strong performance in
its home market.
Netcare, which also operates in Britain, said adjusted
headline earnings per share totalled 142 cents in year to
end-September compared with 113.2 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, South Africa's main profit gauge, strips out
certain one-off items.
While demand for private healthcare has increased in South
Africa thanks to a fast-growing middle class, tentative economic
growth in the United Kingdom has led to a drop in the number of
Britons with private medical insurance.
Netcare said revenue rose 10.4 percent to 27.8 billion rand
($2.73 billion).
($1 = 10.1690 South African rand)
