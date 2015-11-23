BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 South Africa's second-largest private hospital firm Netcare missed estimates with a 10 percent increase in full-year profit on Monday as weaker demand in the United Kingdom offset a strong showing at home.
Netcare, which runs Britain's largest private hospital network, BMI Healthcare, said diluted headline EPS totalled 170 cents in the year to the end of September, below a 190 cent-estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
While demand for private healthcare is increasing in South Africa thanks to a fast-growing middle class, tentative economic growth in the United Kingdom has led to a drop in the number of Britons with private medical insurance.
Netcare said sales rose 6.1 percent to 33.7 billion rand ($2.41 billion). ($1 = 14.0108 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.