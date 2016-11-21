JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa's
second-largest private hospital firm Netcare reported a
31 percent drop in full-year profit on Monday as its operations
in Britain weighed on earnings.
* Diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) fell to 117.1
cents for the year to end-September, compared with 170 cents the
previous year.
* The results were hit by a non-cash fair value accounting
charge related to property leases in the United Kingdom.
* Netcare runs Britain's largest private hospital network,
BMI Healthcare.
* Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa
and strips out certain one-off items.
* When headline EPS is adjusted to separately disclose the
exceptional nature of the swap instruments of the UK rent
transaction, it totalled 199.5 cents, an increase of 5.6
percent.
* Final dividend per share up 5.6 percent to 57.0 cents
* Full-year revenue rose 12.1 percent to 37.8 billion rand
($2.62 billion)
* Demand for private healthcare services in SA is expected
to remain resilient, the firm said.
* Britain's decision to leave the European Union has had no
measurable impact on the business to date, Netcare said.
($1 = 14.4517 rand)
