BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Net Entertainment AB
* The administrative court affirmed the tax reassessment - NetEnt appeals to the administrative court of appeal
* The Administrative Court has ruled in line with the Tax Agency's decision to impose additional tax for revenues in the business carried out in subsidiaries in Malta
* NetEnt insists that the company has followed applicable laws for taxation of its operations and will appeal the decision to the Administrative Court of Appeal.
* Company does not currently see the need to make any provision in the accounts for possible additional taxes related to this matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west