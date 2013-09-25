LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 Netflix Inc is
working to bring new installments of the quirky comedy "Arrested
Development" to the video streaming service, Ted Sarandos, the
company's chief content officer, said on Tuesday.
Sarandos said there was "no question" there would be more
"Arrested Development" on Netflix, either as a new series of
episodes or a movie. "It is just a matter of when and what form
it takes," he said at the "The Grill," a conference hosted by
Hollywood website The Wrap.
But Sarandos added that the streaming service was still
trying to work out scheduling with the show's large cast of
actors, who are working on other projects.
"It's still speculative," Sarandos said.
The three Netflix series that are confirmed for new seasons
are political thriller "House of Cards," horror series "Hemlock
Grove," and prison drama "Orange is the New Black."
Netflix is adding original programming to its movie and TV
library to lure new subscribers to its video streaming service,
which now has more than 37 million customers around the world.
"Arrested Development" is a comedy about the dysfunctional
Bluth family that aired on the Fox broadcast network for three
seasons until it was canceled in 2006. Netflix revived the show
and released a fourth season of episodes in May. Stars include
Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi and Tony Hale.