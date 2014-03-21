By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, March 21 AT&T on Friday
dismissed Netflix's recent call for free
interconnection as an arrogant and unfair attempt to force
others to pay for the content provider to gain access to faster
broadband speeds and better services.
"As we all know, there is no free lunch, and there's also no
cost-free delivery of streaming movies. Someone has to pay that
cost," Jim Cicconi, AT&T's senior executive vice president for
external and legislative affairs wrote in a company blog post.
"Mr. Hastings' arrogant proposition is that everyone else
should pay but Netflix," he said.
The post was a rebuttal to comments published by Netflix
Chief Executive Reed Hastings on Thursday calling for greater
protections for open Internet rules, also known as net
neutrality, which require Internet service providers to give
consumers equal access to all lawful content without
restrictions or tiered charges.
In January a U.S. appeals court rejected federal rules that
required Internet service providers to treat all web traffic
equally, a decision that could allow mobile carriers and other
broadband providers to charge content providers for faster
access to websites and services.
In February, Netflix struck a deal to pay Comcast Corp
for faster online delivery of its movies and TV shows
through a practice known as interconnection, after customers
complained about slow service.
Comcast is seeking approval from U.S. regulators for its
proposed $45.2 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.
Treatment of internet traffic is one issue expected to receive
scrutiny during the government's review.
In his original post, Hastings said internet service
providers should give content companies adequate network
connections for free, and singled out Comcast for supporting
"weak" internet traffic rules.
Comcast responded by saying no other company had a "stronger
commitment to openness of the Internet."
"While in the short term Netflix will in cases reluctantly
pay large [internet service providers] to ensure a high quality
member experience, we will continue to fight for the internet
the world needs and deserves," wrote Hastings.
On Friday, Hastings along with several large U.S. internet
companies met with President Barack Obama to discuss changes to
government surveillance programs. [ID: nL2N0MI178]
Netflix did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Hasting's argument would force service providers to pay for
the increased capacity necessary to satisfy the growing demand
for Netflix video streaming at the expense of AT&T's other
customers, said Cicconi.
"If there's a cost of delivering Mr. Hastings's movies at
the quality level he desires - and there is - then it should be
borne by Netflix and recovered in the price of its service," he
said.
