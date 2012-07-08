July 8 Stock of U.S. provider of television
shows and movies Netflix Inc could climb as more
consumers stay home and watch videos, according to a report in
Barron's.
Netflix stock climbed almost 20 percent last week to $81.89,
the paper said.
The company gained attention after its CEO, Reed Hastings,
said Netflix subscribers streamed one billion hours of video in
June, a record for the service, the paper said.
Netflix qualifies as the most watched channel in either
broadcast or cable television in the United States, said analyst
Richard Greenfield of BTIG.
Citigroup Internet analyst Mark Mahaney last week reiterated
a buy on Netflix and affirmed his $130 price target on the
shares.