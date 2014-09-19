BRUSSELS, Sept 19 U.S. video streaming company Netflix on Friday confirmed media reports that it was in talks with Belgacom and cable operators to distribute its content in Belgium.

"I can confirm that we are in talks with cable companies and internet providers such as Belgacom to offer our services via their decoders," a spokesman for Netflix said.

While Netflix is available online in Belgium since Friday and many newer TV sets and media players have a Netflix application built in, partnering with a telecoms company may help reach those customers who do not have access to such technology. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)