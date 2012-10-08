Turkey says journalists being used as spies in Turkey
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.
NEW YORK Oct 8 Netflix Inc : * Shares up 6.1 percent in premarket trade after Morgan Stanley upgrade
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.
SINGAPORE, June 5 Singapore police said on Monday they were investigating a protest by several blindfolded activists who held up books on a subway train in a call for justice for 22 people detained in 1987 under a tough internal security law.