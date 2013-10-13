NEW YORK Oct 13 Netflix Inc is in
talks with several U.S. cable television companies including
Comcast Corp and Suddenlink Communications to make its
streaming video service available through their set-top boxes,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
According to the Journal, the negotiations are in the early
stages, with no deal expected soon. The report said that one
sticking point in the negotiations is that Netflix wants cable
companies to adopt special technology designed to improve the
quality of its streaming video.
Last month, two European cable companies -- Sweden's Com Hem
and Virgin Media in Britain -- struck deals to allow their
customers to access Netflix through Tivo set-top boxes.
Netflix Chief Financial Officer David Wells, speaking at a
Goldman Sachs investor conference last month, said that the
company was willing to strike similar deals with U.S. cable
companies.
"We would love to reduce the friction to the end consumer,
and to be available via the existing device in the home which is
the set-top box," Wells said. "But it's up to the (pay TV
provider) to decide how much a competitor they view us as, or a
complement."
Netflix, Comcast and Suddenlink could not be immediately
reached for comment.