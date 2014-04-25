(Adds details on agreements)
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 24 Netflix Inc's
streaming video subscription service will be integrated
into TiVo Inc set-top boxes for customers of three of
the smaller U.S. cable operators, the companies said on
Thursday.
The deals with Atlantic Broadband, Grande Communications and
RCN Telecom Services are the first in the United States to bring
Netflix as an app to cable set-top boxes. The arrangements make
it easier for consumers to access Netflix movies and TV shows on
their television sets because they don't have to switch to
another device like an Apple TV or Roku box.
Netflix could come to more cable boxes provided by other
TiVo partners if the cable companies work out the agreements, a
TiVo spokesman said.
Cable companies that use TiVo boxes include Suddenlink,
Mediacom, Cable One and Blue Ridge Communications, a small
provider in Pennsylvania.
Netflix has been talking with cable providers for months
about the company's desire to have its streaming service
accessible through set-top boxes, which it believes will help
retain and win new subscribers.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings has said he would like to link
up with other providers including Comcast Corp, which
has more than 22 million video subscribers and is seeking
regulatory approval for a $45.3 billion bid for No. 2 operator
Time Warner Cable Inc
Among the three providers that announced agreements with
Netflix, RCN is the largest with about 350,000 subscribers in
Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia and other cities.
Atlantic Broadband, a unit of Cogeco Cable Inc, has
230,000 customers in several Eastern states. Grande serves
140,000 customers in Texas.
To access Netflix under the new arrangement, customers must
subscribe to the TiVo DVR service and to Netflix.
"Now, watching Netflix is as easy as changing the channel,"
David Isenberg, Atlantic Broadband's chief marketing and
strategy officer, said in a statement. Netflix content is a
"tremendous complement" to Atlantic Broadband's live TV and
on-demand programming, he added.
Last year, Netflix began appearing on TiVo boxes with some
pay TV operators in Europe.
On Monday, Netflix's quarterly letter to shareholders said
the company would launch its first U.S. deals this quarter with
pay TV providers that use TiVo set-top boxes "and try to extend
to non-TiVo devices after that."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard
Orr)