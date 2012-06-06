By Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 6 Netflix Inc's plans to use its
own network for streaming movies and TV shows may not be as bad
for content delivery companies as the initial market reaction
suggested.
Shares of Limelight Networks Inc, Akamai
Technologies Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc
fell on Tuesday after Netflix said it would slowly
shift its video streaming traffic to its internal network.
Content delivery network (CDN) companies help media websites
such as Netflix stream videos over the Internet using
less-congested routes, enabling them to reach consumers faster.
"Our scale made sense for us to create our own way of
delivering the movies and TV shows to more than 26 million
members," Netflix spokesman Joris Evers said.
Analysts, however, said it would be difficult for Netflix to
create a viable product, and even if it succeeded the shift in
traffic would not be a major issue for CDN providers as they
could use the freed-up bandwidth to win higher-margin customers.
"This is not Netflix's first effort at bringing CDN
capabilities in-house, so there will be questions on
credibility," Jefferies & Co analyst Aaron Schwartz said.
Netflix's internal network, dubbed Open Connect, currently
handles just 5 percent of the company's traffic.
It will take a few more years for it to be able to deliver
most of its content through Open Connect.
"A decision like this from a content publisher requires
significant ongoing investment to develop software, to enable
monitoring, alerting and reporting," Akamai spokesman Jeffrey
Young said.
The sheer volume of Netflix traffic, estimated at 20-30
percent of U.S. Internet traffic at peak periods, allowed the
company to drive a hard bargain with CDN providers, leaving them
with a small profit margin.
"Usually your largest customers are your lowest-margin
customers," Limelight CEO Jeffrey Lunsford told Reuters.
"To us, the whole Netflix thing is much ado about nothing.
We've them for another year and a half and we've plenty of
opportunities to replace their traffic and we are growing other
services."
Akamai got about 1 percent of its 2011 total revenue of
$1.16 billion from Netflix, Level 3 less than 0.5 percent of its
core network services revenue of about $3 billion, and Limelight
about 11 percent its overall revenue of $171 million.
"If Limelight could backsell the revenue it bleeds off with
smaller customers that pay a higher price per megabyte or
terabyte, then it's a win-win situation," Capstone analyst Rod
Ratliff said.
Jefferies and Co's Schwartz said revenue from Netflix was
not profitable for Limelight, and that the company had refused
to raise Netflix volumes in the past for this reason.
"We have known about this for many months, and Netflix has
been talking about their intentions for many years. It is not
material to Akamai," spokesman Young said.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche said Level 3 could
benefit from the network capacity Netflix would have to buy to
support its CDN.
Netflix said it was open to sharing its Open Connect
software and hardware designs with others interested in creating
a content delivery network.
Limelight shares, which fell 12.5 percent on Tuesday, were
up 2.5 percent at $2.42 in early trading while Akamai's shares
were up 4 percent at $28.51 after dropping 3 percent the
previous day. Level 3, which initially fell on the Netflix news,
was up 2 percent at $20.54, adding to a 2 percent gain on
Tuesday.