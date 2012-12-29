Dec 28 Netflix Inc doubled Chief
Executive Reed Hastings' 2013 salary to $4 million, after a pay
cut this year, the video rental company disclosed in a
regulatory filing late on Friday.
Of the $4 million, Hastings will receive half in cash and
half in stock options. This compares to $500,000 in cash and
$1.5 million in stock options the company gave its CEO for 2012,
and a combined payout of $3.5 million for 2011. ()
Netflix's high-profile Silicon Valley CEO Hastings took a
pay cut this year in the wake of an ill-fated attempt to split
the DVD and streaming operations, even as the company missed its
own subscriber guidance.
The stock has tumbled more than 70 percent since touching a
high of $304.79 in July 2011, although it has risen about 23
percent since the beginning of 2012.
The final value of the stock options, which vest on a
monthly basis to Netflix employees, depend on how its shares
perform. The company, however, does not give out performance
based incentives like many other listed entities.
Chief Financial Officer David Wells' total payout rose
slightly to $1.1 million, including $770,000 in cash.