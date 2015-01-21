By Paul Carsten and Lisa Richwine
| BEIJING/LOS ANGELES
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES Jan 21 As Netflix Inc
tackles stalling U.S. growth, the online video pioneer
known for hit political drama "House of Cards" plans a play for
China that may see it lock horns with potent domestic firms that
rule the world's biggest Internet market.
Netflix said on Tuesday it would expand to as many as 200
countries within two years, up from about 50 now, to extend its
growth prospects. "For every country we know what we want to do,
but in China we are still exploring our options," Chief
Executive Reed Hastings said in an interview.
Hastings told investors Netflix would start with a "modest"
move in China centred around its original series and licensed
content. "We'll learn a great deal if we can successfully
operate a small service in China...That is our preference, for
the next few years, if we are able to acquire the necessary
permissions," he said.
But China, with two Internet users for every U.S. citizen,
is not easy for foreign firms. Google Inc, YouTube,
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, have all been
blocked in the country.
And China now boasts domestic online giants from Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to
rising smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc. Together they are
spending hundreds of millions of dollars to bring foreign TV and
films to China.
"The real question is do they (Netflix) think they've got
something, have they hammered out all these relationships with
foreign content providers that Chinese companies can't offer?"
said Mark Natkin, managing director of Beijing-based Marbridge
Consulting. "My sense is not."
To succeed in China, Netflix may also need flexibility in
its business model, both in finding ways to accept payments and
in coping with a domestic streaming market built on advertising
rather than subscriptions. And it may need to tailor its
programming - "House of Cards" has aired in China in dubbed
form, to critical acclaim, but garnered comparatively small
audiences.
PAYMENT QUESTIONMARKS
CEO Hastings acknowledged in an interview the "relatively
low" prevalence of credit cards for online payments in China. To
get around this, Netflix may have to partner with online payment
services - the biggest of which are run by Alibaba's PayPal-like
affiliate Alipay and Tencent's payment platforms.
Netflix's potential Chinese rivals, which broadcast popular
domestic entertainment as well as foreign content, have another
advantage: they are free, supported by advertising in a market
where people don't expect to pay for online media. Subscription
models are almost entirely non-existent in China.
If Netflix doesn't go with an established Chinese partner,
it needs a licence to operate. "It's not 100 percent clear we'll
be able to do that," Hastings told analysts.
Even with a licence, home-grown competition will be tough.
China's regulators are imposing new licensing and quota
restrictions - helping the domestic TV and film industry develop
with less competition from mature foreign media, analysts say.
The state has reserved the right to remove anything it considers
"harmful" content from the Internet, ranging from what it deems
to be pornography to "distortions of history".
Netflix's content itself may be an issue for an audience as
particular as China. "House of Cards", with Academy Award winner
Kevin Spacey as star and co-executive producer, was well
received in China but its latest season got 8.2 million average
streamed views per episode, a small audience for a nation of 1.3
billion.
Meanwhile, the BBC's "Sherlock" detective series had 29
million views per streamed episode on average on Alibaba's Youku
Tudou Inc, while South Korean romantic comedy "My Love
from the Star" had a whopping 181 million average views on
Internet firm Baidu Inc's iQiyi and streaming site LeTV
combined. Two popular Chinese shows averaged 76 million and 61
million per episode.
For Marbridge Consulting's Natkin, Netflix's ambition
provides an echo of that voiced by the string of international
firms dazzled by the market's promise, obscuring China's
complexities.
"Another company...sees this magical 1.3 billion number,
multiplies it by some fractional percentage of market share, and
that equals a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," said
Natkin.
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)