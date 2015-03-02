SHANGHAI, March 2 U.S. video service provider
Netflix Inc is likely to enter the Chinese market
without a local partner, which could make it harder to do
business in the world's biggest internet market widely known for
censorship and strict regulation.
The firm, known for its U.S. political thriller "House of
Cards", also plans to look at exporting content produced in
China to the rest of the world, Netflix's Chief Content Officer
Ted Sarandos told reporters at a talk in Shanghai on Monday.
Global firms are eyeing a slice of China's fast-growing
entertainment market, but have often faced a rocky reception.
Google Inc, YouTube, Facebook Inc and Twitter
Inc have all been blocked in the country.
"It's unlikely that we would definitely pursue (a local
partner model) as a strategy... These ventures become very
complex and very difficult to manage, and ultimately difficult
to be successful," said Sarandos.
Without a local partner, Netflix would need to obtain
multiple operating licenses on its own, something the firm has
said previously may be a potential hold-up.
The firm would need around eight different licenses to
launch in China, Sarandos said, adding that business in the
country was "subject to a censorship and regulatory environment
that we haven't had to deal with."
The movie and TV streaming service faces competition from
local rivals, including Tencent Holdings Ltd and
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, who are spending hundreds of
millions of dollars to bring foreign TV and films to China.
China's regulators are also imposing new licensing and quota
restrictions on foreign players and content in a move analysts
say will help the domestic television and film industry.
