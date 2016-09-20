WARSAW, Sept 20 Netflix Inc has made no
progress in its plan to enter the potentially lucrative Chinese
market as it needs to obtain a government licence, its Chief
Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on Tuesday.
The video streaming service is seeking to grow its
subscriber base abroad to counter slowing growth in its home
market of the United States.
The producer of popular TV series such as Narcos and House
of Cards has recently entered countries such as Turkey and
Poland, but remains absent in the world's most populous country.
Content providers in China face stringent regulations and
censorship challenges.
Asked whether Netflix had made any progress in entering
China, Hastings told reporters: "No ... we are continuing to
work on it. Same (problem) it has always been - government
permissions, we got to get a specific licence in China."
Hastings said he could not give a specific timeframe for
Chinese market entry.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Mark Potter)