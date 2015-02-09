(Adds background on internet access in Cuba)
Feb 9 Netflix Inc launched its movie
and TV streaming service in Cuba on Monday, joining the list of
U.S. companies looking to take advantage of thawing diplomatic
relations between the United States and the communist-ruled
island country.
The United States announced new rules on Jan. 15 that will
significantly ease sanctions on Cuba, opening up the island to
expanded U.S. travel, trade and financial activities.
Netflix said the service, starting at $7.99 per month, would
be available to customers with international payment cards.
Cuba, with a population of about 11 million, has one of the
lowest internet penetration rates in the world - barely 5
percent. Broadband access and Wi-Fi are also highly restricted.
MasterCard Inc has said it will allow its cards
issued in the United States to be used in Cuba, effective March
1. American Express Co has also said it would launch
operations in Cuba.
Netflix said on Monday that customers in Cuba would be able
to watch a wide slate of shows including its own shows such as
"House of Cards", "Orange is the New Black" and "Marco Polo".
The company said last month it would complete its expansion
into 200 countries within two years, faster than expected, as it
builds presence overseas while growth in the United States
slows.
Netflix's streaming video service added 4.3 million
subscribers in the fourth quarter, of which more than half were
from outside the United States.
The company said on Wednesday that it would launch its movie
and TV streaming service in Japan in the fall of 2015.
Netflix's shares were little changed at $443.10 in noon
trading on the Nasdaq.
