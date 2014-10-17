(Adds Cuban comments on CNBC)
Oct 17 Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and
owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is buying Netflix
Inc shares because he considers the video streaming
company to be an acquisition target.
"I'm buying NFLX stock ... Someone will try to buy them,"
Cuban tweeted on Friday.
Cuban told cable television network CNBC he bought over
50,000 Netflix shares.
"Now, I'm effectively long, I don't even know the total
number, but it's a lot more than 50,000 shares," Cuban told
CNBC.
When asked if he had a price target on Netflix's shares, he
said: "My target is to never sell it."
Cuban told CNBC it would be "almost a no-brainer" for a
major technology company to buy Netflix, given the company's
cheap stock price and strong content. He cited Apple Inc
, Google Inc, Facebook Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc as examples of potential buyers.
The shares of Los Gatos, California-based Netflix were down
around 3.3 percent at $349.52 in afternoon trading on the
Nasdaq. The shares traded earlier as low as $341.50, down 5.6
percent, after Goldman Sachs slashed its price target on the
stock to $450 from $550, citing slower-than-expected new
subscriber growth in the third quarter.
The company's shares plunged 25 percent to $333.53 in
after-hours trading Wednesday after the company reported it had
signed up fewer video streaming subscribers than forecast for
the third quarter.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore.; Additional
reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Andre Grenon)