* Subscribers for the year lower than expected
* Sees negative free cash flow for several quarters
(Adds CEO comments from interview, conference call)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Netflix Inc added
fewer U.S. customers than Wall Street expected in the third
quarter, forcing the company to roll back its year-end
subscriber forecast and sending shares plunging 15 percent.
Netflix said on Tuesday it added 1.2 million new U.S.
customers to its on-demand TV and movie streaming service
during the July to September period, for a total of 25.1
million. That fell at the low end of the company's guidance and
below what some analysts predicted.
Shares of the company fell 15 percent to $58.04 in
after-hours trading, down from an earlier $68.22 close on
Nasdaq.
"Subscriber numbers were lower than expected, and the
guidance for full year (customers) was lower than expected too,"
said Arvind Bhatia, an analyst at Sterne, Agee & Leach. "The
streaming numbers don't look that great."
Netflix projected its U.S. membership base in the fourth
quarter would reach as high as 27.1 million as it picks up new
customers during the holiday season.
That would fall short of CEO Reed Hastings' forecast made
six months ago that the company would add 7 million new U.S.
streaming customers this year. To reach that goal, year-end
subscribers would need to hit 28.7 million.
"We mis-predicted" the U.S. gains for the year, Hastings
told analysts on a conference call. The company now is on track
to end the year with 5 million additional U.S. streaming
subscribers, he said.
"When something is as new and vibrant as Internet video, it
is hard to predict the rates of growth," Hastings said in an
interview. The company is "very happy" with the 5 million
additions, a 20 percent gain from 2011, he said.
Quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations. The company
posted third-quarter earnings of 13 cents per share, or $8
million. Analysts on average had expected 4 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue reached $905
million, Netflix said.
A year ago, Netflix reported $1.16 in earnings per share and
revenue of $822 million.
For this year's third quarter, free cash flow dropped to
negative $20 million. Because of spending on original programs
such as "House of Cards" and "Hemlock Grove," as well as other
content costs, "we anticipate negative (free cash flow) for
several quarters," Hastings and CFO David Wells said in a letter
to shareholders.
They said the company had enough cash on hand to fund its
expenses and return to positive cash flow, but would re-examine
spending plans for new programs next year.
Netflix previously warned it will lose money in the fourth
quarter as it spends to add service in Scandinavia, part of a
costly international expansion that is hitting its bottom line.
On Tuesday, it forecast a $13 million loss to a $2 million
profit for the last three months of the year.
In the third quarter, Netflix added 690,000 customers in
foreign markets, bringing the total to 4.3 million.
Hastings outlined challenges in Latin America, where Netflix
has more than 1 million members but is growing more slowly than
it hoped. The company is trying to fix payment problems, such as
barriers to credit and debit card transactions online, to help
jump-start growth in the region, Hastings said.
"It will take longer than we had planned to get to
profitability in Latin America, but we are confident that this
will be a very large and profitable market for us in the long
term," Hastings and Wells said in their letter.
In the Nordic region, Hastings said he was hopeful for
success similar to Canada, where Netflix turned profitable
within two years.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Gary
Hill, Bernard Orr and Ronald Grover)