FRANKFURT, June 20 Deutsche Telekom is in talks
with U.S. video streaming company Netflix about a
possible marketing alliance, a German magazine reported on
Friday.
German monthly Manager Magazin cited people familiar with
the matter as saying the talks were far advanced but no deal had
been clinched and that Netflix was also in touch with other
German telecoms groups.
Netflix in May unveiled plans to launch in both Germany and
France this year, in the biggest test so far of its global
expansion strategy.
Manager Magazin said Deutsche Telekom was open to
accommodate Netflix's expansion even though the service would
compete with the German company's own web-based TV offering
called "Entertain".
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment.
Netflix, whose internet-based delivery of movies and TV
series such as "House of Cards" has disrupted pay-TV markets in
the United States and elsewhere, wants to grow its international
business to reach new customers and increase its buying clout
with content providers.
It is already in more than 40 countries, mostly in Latin
America, and has entered Britain, Ireland, the Nordics and the
Netherlands in the past two years.
In Germany, it would compete with Amazon's Prime
Instant Video, ProSiebenSat.1's Maxdome, Sky
Deutschland's Snap and Vivendi's Watchever.
Germany has the highest number of broadband households in
Europe, with 29.1 million in 2013, according to estimates from
SNL Kagan.
