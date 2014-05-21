By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 21 Netflix Inc will
launch its online movie and TV subscription service later this
year in France, Germany and four other European countries, in a
major push into new markets.
The other new countries Netflix will enter in late 2014 are
Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, the
California-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Netflix previously said it planned a substantial expansion
in Europe this year but had not said specifically where. The
costs of launching in the new markets will keep the company's
international unit at a loss, Netflix said in an April 21 letter
to shareholders.
The company will offer a mix of Hollywood, local and global
TV series and movies in the new markets. It plans to include
Netflix original shows such as "House of Cards" where possible,
but the company doesn't have rights to all Netflix shows in all
markets. Details on programming and pricing in each country will
be announced later.
Netflix currently has 48 million customers for its monthly
subscription service in more than 40 countries, with 35.7
million of them in the United States, where it dominates the
subscription video on-demand market. In Europe, the company has
been operating in the UK, Scandinavia and the Netherlands.
Germany ranks first among European countries in the number
of broadband households, with 29.1 million in 2013, according to
estimates from SNL Kagan. France is third with 24.7 million,
behind Russia.
Netflix will compete with other video streaming services,
such as Canal Play Infinity from Vivendi's Canal Plus
in France, and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Instant Video in
Germany.
In addition, France has a complex set of rules on when
movies can be released in different formats. The rules prohibit
a film from appearing on a monthly subscription video service
until three years after its debut in theaters, though it can be
rented through a set-top box four months after its premiere.
Netflix's international unit is losing money as it spends to
buy content and market the service.
In April, Netflix reported a loss of $35 million for its
international segment, less than half of what it was a year
earlier. The company said its international territories at the
time were on track to become profitable this year but that its
planned expansion into Europe will keep our expanded
international segment at a loss.
Netflix gets about a quarter of its streaming revenue from
international operations. The company said it expects its
international business to eventually surpass the U.S. market.
The U.S. streaming business reported a $201 million profit for
the March quarter.
"We intend to continue our international expansion over the
coming years, so our near-term profits will be quite modest as
we invest in this large global opportunity," the company said in
its April letter.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)