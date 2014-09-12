* Launches seen in six countries including France, Germany
* Challenge to offer content in local languages
* Pay-TV leaders Canal Plus, Sky have created copycats
By Gwénaëlle Barzic and Leila Abboud
PARIS, Sept 12 When Netflix launches
its video streaming service in France and Germany next week, it
will have to contend with the locals' preference for watching
content in their own languages as well as the presence of
formidable pay-TV competitors.
The California-based company's growth and profitability
hinges on the next chapter of its four-year old international
expansion in which it is set to enter six European countries,
including Switzerland, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.
The move would expand Netflix's potential market to 180
million homes -- double the number of homes with broadband
connections in the United States where the service has 36
million customers and consumes up to a third of bandwidth on
telecom networks at peak hours.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings must walk a tightrope when
launching in new countries, said analyst Toby Syfret of Enders
Analysis, because the group must absorb significant content and
other investment costs to build up in each market before
reaching profitability.
But Netflix has gotten the formula right since 2012 launches
in Britain, the Netherlands and Nordic countries, where viewers
are also comfortable watching shows in English, and may break
even there next year.
"I think Netflix will face a much stiffer test in France and
Germany because of the language issue," said Syfret.
When French and Germans watch American movies and TV series,
they tend to be dubbed and not sub-titled, a factor that could
slow Netflix down.
"It will need to invest in localised content but the
question remains how much and if it can afford it."
CROWDED FIELD
Pay-television operators in France's Canal Plus, which is
owned by Vivendi, and Germany's Sky Deutschland
, have already launched streaming video services to
blunt Neflix's arrival. They are betting their established
brands and exclusive content, especially live sports, will keep
customers loyal to their core pay-TV subscriptions, despite
higher prices, even if some will try Netflix on the side.
Others such as France's leading telecoms operator Orange
and German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 have
also created similar offerings to Netflix. There are at least
four streaming services in Germany already: Maxdome from
ProSieben, Snap from Sky, Prime Instant Video from Amazon
, and Watchever from Vivendi.
Both countries have a multitude of free-to-air channels that
broadcast movies and series, and Germans especially are not in
the habit of paying extra for TV, analysts said.
"They are not entering virgin territory where everything is
for the taking," said Philippe Bailly, consultant for media
companies at NPA Conseil in Paris.
In France, Netflix also has to contend with telecom
companies who deliver TV services to almost half of households
via set-top boxes. Netflix has not yet signed with Orange, SFR,
Bouygues Telecom, Iliad or cable operator
Numericable so that it would be accessible on people's
televisions directly instead of only over the Internet.
Industry executives who declined to be named said Netflix
was likely to eventually strike deals with broadband providers
as it had in the United States and Britain. But Bailly said its
absence from the distribution channel could slow its French
roll-out and thinks it will take some 18 months to hit 1 million
subscribers.
HOME GROWN
Nevertheless, taking a page from the playbook of its U.S.
operation which created hits like prison comedy "Orange is the
New Black", Netflix plans to produce an original series in
France, called "Marseille", a political thriller set in the
southern port city. It also bought the rights to a French kids
cartoon called Wakfu created by an independent studio Ankama in
northern France.
It's expected to take similar steps in Germany to produce
content in partnership with local studios.
But tailoring Netflix to European tastes is not expected to
come cheap. Some investors are already worried about the cost of
Netflix's international ambitions, although Netflix shares have
risen more than 30 percent this year, outperforming the Nasdaq
Composite index, which is up 10 percent, and the Dow
Jones Industrial, up 3.5 percent.
The company has said its international operations would lose
about $42 million (32.45 million euro) in the third quarter,
while its spending on content overall would hit nearly $3
billion this year.
(1 euro = 1.2942 US dollars)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton in London and Harro Ten
Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)