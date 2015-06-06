FRANKFURT, June 6 Internet TV service Netflix
plans to expand into Italy later this year, the company
said on Saturday, as part of a bid to expand its popular
streaming television service to some 200 countries worldwide
within two years.
The Silicon Valley-based company said that, starting in
October, Internet users in Italy would be able to subscribe to
Netflix to watch a selection of TV series and movies on TVs,
computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices.
On Thursday, Netflix said it planned to enter Spain, also in
October. Netflix is available in more than 50 countries
worldwide, including 13 in Europe.
Its focus on international expansion comes as growth slows
in the United States, where it has reshaped TV viewing habits
since it was first launched in 2007.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark Potter)