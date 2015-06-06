(adds plans to enter Portugal)

FRANKFURT, June 6 Internet television service Netflix plans to expand into Italy and Portugal later this year, the company said on Saturday, as part of a bid to expand its popular streaming TV service to some 200 countries worldwide within two years.

The Silicon Valley-based company said that, starting in October, Internet users in Italy and Portugal would be able to subscribe to watch a selection of TV series and movies on TVs, computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices.

On Thursday, Netflix said it planned to enter Spain, also in October. Netflix is available in more than 50 countries worldwide, including 13 in Europe.

Its focus on international expansion comes as growth slows in the United States, where it has reshaped TV viewing habits since it was first launched in 2007. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark Potter)