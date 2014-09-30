A Minute With: singer Natalie Imbruglia on comebacks and touring
LONDON Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.
Netflix Inc said it is jointly producing the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" with Weinstein Co, marking its entry into feature film production.
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend" will release exclusively on the online video service and in select global IMAX theaters next August, Netflix said.
The film is a sequel to Ang Lee's martial arts epic released in 2000 and is directed by martial arts choreographer Yuen Wo-Ping.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
LONDON Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.
NEW YORK Fox News has decided to part ways with star host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, New York magazine reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources briefed on the discussions.