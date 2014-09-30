BRIEF-PPG says continues to believe in merits of combining with Akzonobel
* "PPG has listened carefully to Akzonobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in merits of combining two companies"
Sept 30 Netflix Inc said it is jointly producing the sequel to the Oscar-winning movie "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" with Weinstein Co, marking its entry into feature film production.
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend" will release exclusively on the online video service and in select global IMAX theaters next August, Netflix said.
The film is a sequel to Ang Lee's martial arts epic released in 2000 and is directed by martial arts choreographer Yuen Wo-Ping. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ