Sept 30 U.S. theater chain Regal Entertainment
Group said it would not show the sequel to "Crouching
Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in any of its IMAX theaters, objecting to
a move by IMAX and Netflix to side step a normal theater
release.
The sequel to the Oscar-winning movie will be premiered on
Aug. 28 on Netflix Inc's online streaming service and
simultaneously in select global IMAX theaters, Netflix and IMAX
Corp said earlier on Tuesday.
"While a home video release may be simultaneously performing
in certain IMAX locations, at Regal we will not participate in
an experiment where you can see the same product on screens
varying from three stories tall to 3" wide on a smart phone,"
Russ Nunley, a spokesman for Regal Entertainment said in a
statement.
Regal has 86 IMAX theaters spread across the United States.
A number of reports said Regal's rival, Cinemark Holdings
Inc, would also not show the martial arts movie in its
theaters.
Netflix is jointly producing the movie "Crouching Tiger,
Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend" with Weinstein Co, marking the
online video service company's entry into feature film
production.
The movie will be the first of several others to premiere at
the same time on Netflix as well as in IMAX theaters, the
companies said.
The film is a sequel to Ang Lee's martial arts epic released
in 2000 and is directed by martial arts choreographer Yuen
Wo-Ping.
Regal's shares closed marginally down at $19.88 on the New
York Stock Exchange. Netflix's shares closed marginally up at
$451.18 on the Nasdaq.
