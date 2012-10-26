By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 26 Premium cable network HBO
delayed the launch of video and online distribution o f its
programming in four Scandinavian countries, giving a head start
in the region to a video streaming service by rival Ne t flix Inc
.
HBO Nordic, the joint venture that runs the service, said in
a statement to Reuters i t had "slightly" pushed back the start
date in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. It did not give a
new launch date or a precise reason for the delay.
The network known for shows such as "Game of Thrones" and
"Boardwalk Empire" announced in August it would begin offering
its programming in mid-October through traditional pay TV
providers and also as a web-only service.
"Slightly pushing back the launch is not tied to one
specific reason but simply our desire to meet all expectations,"
HBO Nordic Chief Executive Hervé Payan said in a statement.
The Nordic service "will be deserving of HBO's high-quality
reputation," Payan said.
HBO Nordic is a joint venture between Time Warner Inc
-owned HBO and Parsifal International.
Netflix launched its on-demand video service in the Nordic
countries last week. CEO Reed Hastings said the region had
become the "global battleground" for television delivered over
the Internet, pointing to competition from satellite TV provider
ViaSat and the expected launch of HBO's programming.
The move is part of an international expansion that will
force Netflix to record a loss in the fourth quarter, Hastings
has said. The company is aiming to enter new markets early to
build its business around the world.