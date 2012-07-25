By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, July 24
LOS ANGELES, July 24 Consumers who dream of
watching HBO hits like "The Sopranos" or "Game of Thrones" by
streaming to TVs using their Netflix accounts shouldn't hold
their breath.
Netflix Inc CEO Reed Hastings raised the
tantalizing possibility on Tuesday that his video rental company
could partner with HBO, with which his company has jostled in
the past, as it has with other television networks that supply
programming.
HBO rushed to pour cold water on the possibilities that the
Netflix CEO raised in a letter to shareholders, making it clear
it had no intentions of making a deal with Hastings, who often
singles out HBO as a chief competitor.
"We are not in discussions and have no plans to work with
Netflix," HBO spokesman Jeff Cusson said.
HBO offers current and past programs such as "Sex in the
City" and "Boardwalk Empire" to its subscribers through HBO Go,
an on-demand service available on computers, tablets and mobile
phones.
Earlier this year, the premium cable channel, owned by Time
Warner Inc, refused to sell to Netflix DVDs of "True
Blood" and its other shows at the wholesale price it offers to
retail stores.
Hastings has sought to downplay the rivalry with HBO, which
sees Netflix's service that streams movies and TV shows to TVs
and other mobile devices as a competitor for the service it
provides to cable subscribers.
"While we compete for content and viewing time with HBO, it
is also possible we will find opportunities to work together -
just as we do with other networks," Hastings and Chief Financial
Officer David Wells said in their letter.
Hastings did not say whether Netflix would license HBO's
programming or co-finance future shows.
The reference to HBO, he told analysts in a conference call
after Netflix announced its earnings, was meant to highlight
that "we're just another network, and then when you have
multiple networks, they often find ways of working together."
No agreement with HBO is in the works, Hastings said in an
interview.
"There is no current deal on the table," he said.