By Jennifer Ablan
Oct 23 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is so
convinced he was right to sell some of his Netflix Inc
stake that he made a big bet - possibly worth hundreds of
millions of dollars - with his son Brett, who disagreed with the
decision.
Icahn, whose firm acquired Netflix shares for an average
price of $58 against their current price at $330, cut his 9.4
percent stake by more than half to 4.5 percent, booking profits
of around $800 million, he revealed on Tuesday.
His son Brett Icahn, 34, who came up with the idea to invest
in Netflix, and Brett's investment partner David Schechter, said
in a statement they believe the streaming video company is still
undervalued. They said they did not want to reduce the stake in
the company, which produced the Emmy Award-winning drama series
"House of Cards."
So Icahn agreed to make up for any lost profits by injecting
money into funds run by his son and Schechter if their views are
proven right and it turns out he sold the Netflix shares too
soon, according to a regulatory filing which details the
agreement. If the shares climb further, then Icahn has committed
to make "cash or cash equivalents" available to a new fund under
Brett Icahn and Schechter's management, called the New Sargon
Portfolio, it said.
Carl Icahn didn't return calls seeking comment. Brett Icahn
responded to emailed questions by referring to the filing but
declined to elaborate. Schechter couldn't be reached for
comment.
The father-son agreement is one of the more unusual bets
seen in the investment world. It exposes the dynamic between the
corporate raider-turned-activist investor and a son who has been
slowly cutting his teeth in money management.
It is unclear whether Carl Icahn needed the agreement of his
son and Schechter to reduce the stake and the bet was the
result, or whether it was a much more informal arrangement.
"NOTIONAL" VALUE
The payment to New Sargon will be based on a "notional"
position in Netflix - as if the stake had not been reduced.
For example, if the Netflix shares, which Icahn sold at
between $304.23 and $341.44 to reap a profit of about $800
million, continue to climb to say $500 then Icahn would have
missed out on a much bigger potential gain of about $1.3
billion. He would pay the Sargon portfolio a large part of the
difference - through a complex calculation that includes
assumptions, a hurdle, and is also related to the shares' value
at the end of March this year. The agreement expires in August
2016.
Netflix shares have dropped about 15 percent from an
all-time high of $389.16 hit on Tuesday, before Carl Icahn did
the bulk of his selling. They closed on Wednesday at $330.24.
It is unclear whether Brett Icahn and Schechter would
personally take a slice of any payment from the older Icahn or
just reinvest the money in the fund.
If Carl Icahn's decision to sell is proven to be the right
investment call and Netflix's shares fall, both father and son
will see their profits from the investment pared, given they
still own 2.67 million shares, or a 4.5 percent stake. There
will be no additional penalty for his son's funds if the share
price falls below the Icahn selling price.
Such a decline in Netflix's shares would validate Carl
Icahn's status as one of the world's savviest investors and
dealmakers. In the filing, he said in reference to the Netflix
investment that as a "hardened veteran of seven bear markets I
have learned that when you are lucky and/or smart enough to have
made a total return of 457 percent in only 14 months it is time
to take some of the chips off the table."
The younger Icahn and Schechter, however, said Netflix
"remains significantly undervalued" and "one of the great
consumer bargains of our time."
The Sargon Portfolio, which the younger Icahn and Schechter
co-manage and Carl Icahn supervises, has generated 37 percent
annualized returns since its inception on April 1, 2010, through
September 30, 2013, and currently manages in excess of $4.8
billion for Icahn Enterprises and Carl Icahn's own capital.
Icahn Enterprises has assets of approximately $29 billion.
Carl Icahn has also credited his son for his $2 billion
investment in Apple Inc, though Icahn himself has been
communicating with Apple CEO Tim Cook. Icahn tweeted on
Wednesday that he "just sent a letter to Tim Cook. Full letter
will be disclosed on my website, the Shareholders' Square Table,
which will be launched tomorrow."