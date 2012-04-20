* Earnings due after market close Monday
* Loss expected as company expands abroad
* Content costs rise, subscriber numbers key
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Netflix Inc
reports quarterly results on Monday at a precarious time. Its
bill for streaming movies and TV shows has soared at a time when
customer growth is slowing and the company projects an expansion
abroad will push it into the red.
Wall Street expects Netflix to lose about 27 cents a share,
but investors will zero in on how many new customers the video
rental company added in the past three months.
That growth, which slowed in the fourth quarter compared
with a year earlier, is crucial for Netflix to pay commitments
it has made with Disney, Warner Bros, CBS
and others to stream their movies to TV sets as it
continues its shift from mailing DVDs to subscribers.
Its content bill ballooned as the company shelled out for
past seasons of "Mad Men" and "The Office" TV shows as well as
movies that include Oscar winner "The Artist" and the animated
"Kung Fu Panda" franchise.
In 2011 alone, costs of licensing, acquiring and delivering
content soared more than 55 percent to $1.8 billion, according
to a Netflix regulatory filing. Total content liabilities on the
balance sheet, which includes amounts payable to producers like
studios, surged about eightfold to nearly $1.7 billion as of the
end of 2011.
Netflix never fully recovered its credibility with investors
after a price hike and other missteps sparked a wave of
cancellations by angry customers last year. Once one of Wall
Street's highest-flying stocks, its shares dropped from $304.79
in July to $62.37 in November. On F riday, shares closed at
$106.11 on Nasdaq.
"The business model works if they continue to add
subscribers," said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty, who
believes Netflix shares are overvalued and are worth about $80
per share. "If that slows down, profitability becomes an issue."
At the end of last year, Netflix rebounded from the
subscriber backlash to reach 24.4 million U.S. subscribers, just
below the peak before it announced the price hike and quickly
scrapped a plan to put its DVD business on a separate website
called "Qwikster."
Healthy subscriber growth is key to what CEO Reed Hastings
calls "the virtuous cycle."
"As we get more subscribers, we're able to get more content,
which then helps us get more subscribers," Hastings told
analysts on a January conference call. The company will buy more
titles to improve the service "for a very long time," he said.
In a January letter to shareholders, Netflix said content
spending would increase each quarter but not by as much as
the year-over-year doubling projected for the first quarter.
Netflix expects to add up to 1.9 million U.S. streaming
subscribers in the quarter, while losing as many as 1.8 million
DVD customers. Internationally, it projects a gain of up to 1.2
million subscribers.
Barclays Capital analyst Anthony DiClemente downgraded
Netflix shares earlier this month to "equal weight" with a $115
price target. In a note to clients, he warned that "content cost
inflation could put a strain" on the company, just as rivals
such as Amazon.com Inc and Comcast Corp's
Streampix pose bigger threats.
"Content costs are going higher -- much higher -- as new
bidders enter the market and drive up the value of digital
content," DiClemente said in a note to clients.
AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION
Netflix's strategy of spending more on content to lure
subscribers will also be put to the test in foreign markets,
where the company has aggressively expanded to Canada, Latin
American and Great Britain in the last two years.
Faced with piracy and other challenges in Latin America,
where it opened in 43 markets including Mexico and Brazil,
Hastings conceded last quarter it will likely take longer than
his hoped-for two years to turn a profit there.
The company also expanded in January to Great Britain, where
it faces tough competition from Amazon's Love Films and
satellite operator BSkyB, which has locked up the streaming
rights to many of the most popular films through exclusive
contracts with major Hollywood studios. Britain's Competition
Commission is set to rule by July on whether BSkyB is unfairly
keeping competition out of the lucrative British markets.
Costs to build the streaming service abroad are expected to
drive Netflix to a loss. The company projects a first-quarter
loss of up to $27 million and losses for the calendar year.
Industry analysts forecast a loss of around $16 million, or
27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue is expected to rise 21 percent from a year earlier to
$869.3 million.
The progress in signing up international customers will get
a close look from Wall Street for signs of when Netflix might
return to the black. International markets present "both an
opportunity and a risk factor for (Netflix) shares in the near
to medium term," said Stern Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia, who
rates Netflix "neutral."