* Netflix agrees to issue $200 mln in notes to TCV
* Deal requires Netflix to raise $200 mln by selling stock
* Netflix shares slip 2.5 percent after hours
Nov 21 Video rental company Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) said late on Monday that it agreed to sell $200
million of convertible debt to long-time backer Technology
Crossover Ventures to raise new capital.
Netflix has lost about two-thirds of its market value since
the company's shares touched a high of almost $300 in July.
The company, which had $159.2 million in cash and cash
equivalents at the end of September, has struggled to
renegotiate video content deals. It has also lost subscribers
and warned of a first-quarter loss. [ID:nN1E79M0AZ]
TCV will receive zero-coupon notes, due in 2018, that
convert to Netflix common stock at a price of about $85.80 per
share.
The deal requires Netflix to raise at least $200 million by
selling common stock to other, unaffiliated investors,
according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Shares of Netflix fell 2.5 percent to $70.61 in extended
trade on investor concerns that shareholdings will be diluted
by new stock that would hit the market.
TCV, a leading venture capital firm, has been an investor
in Netflix for many years. TCV co-founder Jay Hoag is on
Netflix's board.
TCV also has investments in Groupon (GRPN.O), Facebook and
Electronic Arts ERTS.O.
