May 18 Netflix Inc said on Wednesday that it had launched a website to check the speed of a mobile or broadband internet connection.

The service, called fast.com, works like other internet connection measurement tools such as speedtest.net, Netflix said in a blog post. (nflx.it/1rTLyvD)

Earlier in May, the company introduced a tool to help its subscribers control how much data they used when streaming on cellular networks.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)