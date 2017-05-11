The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, U.S., on October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Netflix Inc said it would create 400 jobs in its new European customer service hub in Amsterdam, as the U.S. video streaming pioneer expands around the world.

The service hub, which opened this week, will initially employ 170 people. The number is expected to grow to 345 by the end of the year and surpass 400 by 2018-end. (nflx.it/2popXiq)

The company has expanded around the world over the last few years, betting that its U.S. formula would pay off in other countries.

Netflix has committed more than $1.75 billion to European productions for five years since entering the market in 2012.

The company, whose original shows include "13 Reasons Why" and "House of Cards", said on Thursday that at least six new original European series would be announced by the end of 2017, including a German production, "Dogs of Berlin", which is set to go on floors in 2018.

The new hub, which is an addition to Netflix's internal service centers in the United States and Japan, caters to customers across 11 European countries, including the UK and Denmark.

