LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Online video streamer Netflix
Inc has struck a deal to show the films produced by
Flavor Unit Entertainment, the companies said on Tuesday.
The deal will give Netflix the right of first refusal over
the films by the production company, which has made films such
as "Beauty Shop" and "Bringing Down the House," Netflix and
Flavor Unit said in a joint release.
This means the films will bypass premium cable channels like
HBO and Showtime that have controlled the market of films to TV
subscribers in the past.
Flavor Unit is owned by actress and rapper Queen Latifah.
"We are delighted to work with Queen Latifah to be the
exclusive destination for what are sure to be relevant,
entertaining movies," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content
officer, said in a statement.
The deal will begin in spring 2013, Netflix said.
Netflix's agreement with Flavor Unit comes on the heels of a
deal it has with Walt Disney Co. in December. Disney is
the first major Hollywood studio to pick Netflix over premium
cable channels for its films.
The deals give a boost to the DVD rental and online video
streaming company, which has struggled to grow its subscriber
base and offset higher content-distribution costs.
The company broke into the television market by producing
its first original series, "House of Cards," starring
Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey. The 13-episode series premiered in
its entirety on Netflix on Feb. 1.
HBO is part of Time Warner Inc and Showtime is owned
by CBS Corp.