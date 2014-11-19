* Rival Foxtel has already slashed prices
* Fairfax, Nine planning competing service
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Nov 19 Online movie streaming giant
Netflix Inc said it will launch its service in
Australia and New Zealand in March, fuelling pricing pressure on
domestic broadcasters and media firms already fighting hard for
home entertainment viewers.
In a statement, Netflix said it will sell content in the
region for streaming on televisions, tablets, smartphones,
computers and Internet-connected game consoles. Netflix will
disclose pricing later, and didn't say much it will invest nor
how many subscribers it hopes to attract.
Fast-growing Netflix had been expected for some time to
target the market as it seeks to accelerate international
expansion from its home base in the United States. Netflix
currently has more than 50 million subscribers worldwide.
While its pricing model for Australia and New Zealand
remains unknown, Netflix's $8.99 per month fee in the U.S.
market is equivalent to just over a third of what some future
rivals in its new market charge.
Australia offers a lucrative opportunity. A broadband
network now being built is expected to give 93 percent of the
country's 23 million population high-speed Internet access, but
existing home-entertainment content providers have relatively
low penetration for now.
In September the country's biggest cable TV channel, Foxtel,
50 percent-owned each by News Corp and Australian
telecom firm Telstra Ltd, halved its prices to A$25
($21.68) a month amid reports it's struggling to lift its 30
percent market share and speculation about Netflix's impending
arrival.
Newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd and
broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd also
plan a A$100 million joint venture streaming service, widely
seen as a way to enter the market before Netflix.
"The risk with Netflix is that it can replace existing home
media sources like free-to-air or pay TV or things like that,"
said one cinema analyst, asked not to be named because he
doesn't cover Foxtel.
The analyst said that because almost no Netflix content is
new movie releases, its arrival will have less immediate impact
on Australian cinema companies like Village Roadshow Ltd
and Amalgamated Holdings Ltd. Cinema operator
The Hoyts Group, considering a A$1 billion listing, is also less
at risk.
(1 US dollar = 1.1534 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)