* Netflix drops most after split plan backfires
* Overstock.com, Gap, Sony, Toys R Us among laggards
* Amazon.com leads for 14th consecutive survey
* TigerDirect.com, JC Penney's website, biggest gainers
By Alistair Barr
Dec 28 Netflix Inc and Gap Inc
were among the worst performers in customer satisfaction among
the largest online retailers this holiday season, according to a
survey released on Wednesday.
Overstock.com Inc came last out of the 40 largest
online retailers, with a rating of 72 out of 100, down 4 points
from last year, the survey by ForeSee found.
Gap.com, Gap's main website, was second last with 73 points,
down 5 from a year ago. Other laggards included buy.com and
websites run by Sony and Toys R Us, ForeSee said.
Customer satisfaction is important for retailers because it
can lead to higher sales, more loyalty and increased
word-of-mouth recommendation, ForeSee said.
Netflix saw the biggest decline in customer satisfaction in
ForeSee's most-recent survey after the company tried to raise
prices and split its DVD and video-streaming services. The plan
was scrapped after customers defected.
"Netflix totally misread its customer base and is paying the
price, damaging its brand among both consumers and investors,"
Larry Freed, chief executive officer of ForeSee, said.
Netflix shares lost more than half their value this year,
with most of the damage coming after the company unveiled its
intention to split its services.
Netflix had come close to customer-satisfaction leader
Amazon.com in previous ForeSee surveys. But in the
latest poll, it dropped 7 points to 79, the largest decline of
any retailer in the survey.
Amazon climbed 2 points to 88 to lead ForeSee's survey for
14th consecutive time. ForeSee runs the poll about every six
months.
The biggest gainer was TigerDirect.com, a tech gadget and
parts website owned by Systemax Inc , which climbed 6
points to 79.
Another big gainer was JCP.com, JC Penney's website,
which rose 5 points to 83. That put the retailer in a tie for
third place with QVC.com, Apple's online store and
VistaPrint.com.