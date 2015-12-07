The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) will focus on developing its own content next year and nearly double the number of original shows to 31 from 16, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday.

The video-streaming company has 10 feature films, 30 kids' series, about a dozen feature documentaries, 10 stand-up specials and two documentary series in various stages of production, Sarandos said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

"This is programming that people want to watch," Sarandos said, noting that Netflix shows got nominations for Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe last year.

The company, known for original shows such as "Orange is the New Black" and "House of Cards", is also pulling back from signing deals with U.S. movie studios with the exception of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Sarandos said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)