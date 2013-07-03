July 3 Netflix Inc said it has reached
a multi-year deal to stream more programming from U.S. public
television network PBS, expanding the content available to
subscribers in the United States and Canada, the company's two
profitable markets.
The deal announced on Wednesday includes exclusive
subscription video-on-demand rights to all seasons of British
murder mystery drama "The Bletchley Circle" starting in the
fall, and to preschool series "Super Why!" in 2014.
Netflix will add other children's series including "Wild
Kratts", Ken Burns documentaries such as "Prohibition" and
"Central Park Five" and past seasons of "Nova" and other
non-fiction series.