By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Netflix Inc CEO
Reed Hastings said on Monday he was hopeful the company would
reach a deal with Comcast Corp and other pay
television providers to offer his company's movie and TV
streaming service through cable set-top boxes.
"I'm really hopeful we can do that with Comcast and others
in the industry," Hastings told analysts on a video webcast
after Netflix released quarterly earnings.
A Comcast spokeswoman had no comment on Hastings' remarks.
In September, Netflix announced it would be an option on
TiVo Inc set-top boxes offered through pay television
service Com Hem in Sweden and Virgin Media in Britain, allowing
subscribers to watch the streaming service's shows and movies
through an app without having to switch to another device.
Hastings, in an interview with Reuters, said he would like
to reach similar arrangements with cable operators in the United
States next year. The companies have been leery of potential
competition from Netflix and other Silicon Valley newcomers.
Hastings said he believed U.S. cable operators would watch
to see if the addition of Netflix helped Virgin, owned by John
Malone's Liberty Global Plc, to sign up new customers.
"I think Virgin was willing to bet on their instinct that
they should focus on a better experience," Hastings said. "If
that works out, and they grow, then they will be very happy. And
I think the other guys will follow."