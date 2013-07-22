(Adds analyst, company comments; updates shares)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, July 22
Netflix Inc signed up fewer-than-expected new customers
for its streaming service in the second quarter, sending its
shares tumbling by nearly 6 percent on Monday despite a
higher-than-expected profit.
Netflix beat analysts' forecasts with $29 million in
second-quarter profit and earnings per share of 49 cents, but
said it added 630,000 new streaming customers in the United
States, in the middle of a forecast the company issued in April.
"The stock was priced for perfection going into the quarter,
hence the sell-off," Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould said.
"They didn't beat on the subscriber numbers."
The average expectation of Wall Street analysts was 700,000,
Sterne Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said.
Shares of Netflix fell 5.8 percent in after-hours trading on
Monday to $246.78, down from their earlier $261.96 close on the
Nasdaq.
Netflix shares have soared 183 percent this year, setting a
high bar the company's quarterly results, analysts said.
The May release of comedy "Arrested Development" generated a
"small but noticeable bump in membership," Chief Executive Reed
Hastings and Chief Financial Officer David Wells said in a
letter to shareholders.
The company generated buzz from last week's Emmy nominations
for "Arrested Development" and an original series, political
thriller "House of Cards," the first Internet series to garner
Emmy nods in major categories.
Netflix, in its shareholder letter, forecast it will add up
to 1.5 million U.S. streaming customers in the current quarter.
That guidance "looks like a little light," Gabelli & Co analyst
Brett Harriss said. "Netflix needs to add a substantial amount
of subscribers to justify the current valuation."
The company reported 29.8 million U.S. streaming customers
at the end of June, and 7.8 million international streaming
customers.
