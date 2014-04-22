(Adds CEO comments paragraph 6, Comcast comment paragraph 15)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES
Netflix Inc said it intends to raise its subscription
price for new customers by $1 or $2 a month to help the company
buy more movies and TV shows and improve service for its 48
million global subscribers.
Investors welcomed the announcement on Monday by Netflix,
which had suffered from a consumer exodus and stock plunge after
it announced an unpopular price increase in July 2011. The
company's shares jumped 6.7 percent in after-hours trading to
$371.97, after the company released plans for price hikes and
posted a rise in first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street
expectations.
Chief Executive Reed Hastings said Netflix had improved its
selection of TV shows and movies and added original series like
critically acclaimed Kevin Spacey thriller "House of Cards."
With added revenue from higher prices, "we will be able to
license much more content and deliver it in very high quality
video," Hastings said on a webcast.
The company, in a quarterly letter to shareholders, said it
plans to impose "a one or two dollar increase, depending on the
country, later this quarter for new members only."
Subscription fees will rise in each of the 41 countries
where Netflix operates, Hastings said in an interview. Existing
customers will keep their current price for one to two years, he
said.
Netflix has "room to raise prices," FBN Securities analyst
Shebly Seyrafi said, because "they're still seeing a lot of
demand" for the service.
The company said in its earnings report it added 2.25
million customers to its U.S. streaming business during the
quarter that ended in March, in line with the company's earlier
guidance, for a total of 35.7 million. In international markets,
its customer base reached 12.7 million, a gain of 1.8 million
during the quarter.
Net income for the quarter reached $53 million, an increase
from $3 million a year earlier. Earnings-per-share came in at 86
cents, topping the average forecast of 83 cents, according to
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Netflix is investing in original series, such as "House of
Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" to attract and keep
subscribers. If faces competition from online video players like
Amazon.com Inc and Hulu, as well as on-demand content
from cable operators.
Netflix also said it opposed Comcast Corp's
proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. In March,
Netflix reluctantly agreed to pay "interconnection" fees to
Comcast for faster delivery of its TV shows and movies.
"Comcast is already dominant enough to be able to capture
unprecedented fees from transit providers and services such as
Netflix," the company said in its letter. "The combined company
would possess even more anti-competitive leverage to charge
arbitrary interconnection tolls for access to their customers."
Netflix said those fees had improved Netflix service for
Comcast customers, but singled out AT&T's fiber-based U-Verse as
providing "lower performance" than many other providers.
Comcast responded in a statement that the Netflix opposition
to the planned merger was "based on inaccurate claims and
arguments." "There has been no company that has had a stronger
commitment to openness of the Internet than Comcast," the
company said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richine; Editing by Ronald Grover, Bernard
Orr)