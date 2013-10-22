Oct 22 Strong subscriber gains by Netflix Inc
prompted analysts to sharply raise price targets on the
stock, even as some worried that the shares are getting
expensive as the online online video company faces bigger bills
for original programs.
Netflix shares were set to open 9 percent higher at around
$387, having more than doubled in value in the last six months.
It is the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 index this year.
At least 12 brokerages raised their price targets on
Netflix's shares by as much as $200, yet most of the price
targets are still below the current share price.
Netflix added 1.3 million customers to its U.S. streaming
business during the September quarter and said on Monday it
expects to end the year with between 32.7 million and 33.5
million users.
"We recognize how difficult it is for a company to continue
growing at that rate, but we do not see any evidence that the
rate will slow down in the near-term," Evercore analyst Alan
Gould wrote in a note to clients.
He raised his price target to $350 from $150 and upgraded
the stock to "equal weight" from "underweight."
Original content is helping Netflix differentiate from other
online video services and will have a significant positive
impact as they accumulate audiences, JP Morgan analyst Doug
Anmuth said.
Netflix has invested heavily in original series such as
political satire "House of Cards" and critically acclaimed
prison drama "Orange is the New Black".
Anmuth added that a Netflix deal with Dreamworks Animation
to launch its first animated original series, "Turbo:
F.A.S.T.," in December and its decision to reinvest earnings
upside in new international markets will drive up viewership.
However, some analysts remained skeptical of the company's
sky-rocketing stock, which is trading at 113 times earnings,
according to Starmine.
"We find it difficult to justify this valuation given the
risks of rising content costs, heavy competition, and the
likelihood NFLX may need to raise additional capital to fund
operations," Jefferies & Co analysts wrote in a note.
Jefferies raised its price target by $55 to $215 -- just
over half the current share price -- but maintained its
"underperform" rating.
It said Netflix's operating model will come under pressure
from its content liabilities of about $5.4 billion, long-term
debt of $500 million, free cash flow of $7 million and need to
raise additional capital.
"Netflix cannot maintain high growth and high profits at the
same time," said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, as the company
faces "ever increasing content costs while satisfying customer
demands for ever increasing content quantity and quality."
Pachter said Netflix's content strategy will lead to low
profitability, limiting the company's value to well below its
current price.