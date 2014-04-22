(Adds details; updates research actions, shares)
April 22 Netflix Inc's planned price
hikes will allow the video streaming company to increase
spending on original content that will help attract more
customers globally, analysts said, as many of them raised their
price targets on the stock.
Netflix's shares rose more than 9 percent in early trading
on Tuesday after the company said it planned to increase prices
for new subscribers and reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
At least nine brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock. Raymond James and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock to
their equivalent of a "buy" rating, citing strong growth
prospects from international markets.
Analysts said Netflix has sufficient room to raise monthly
subscriptions for new subscribers by $1-$2 in some countries.
"This dramatically increases our revenue and profit
estimates from current markets over the next three years,"
Pacific Crest Securities analyst Andy Hargreaves wrote in a
note.
"Further, it seems highly likely that Netflix will
accelerate international expansion beginning in the second half
of 2014, which should expand the company's TAM (total
addressable market) and allow it to drive meaningful upside to
long-term profit expectations."
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould said he expects Netflix
to face little price resistance up to $9.99. Subscribers in the
United States now pay $7.99 per month.
Gould said the company is approaching 50 million global
subscribers, and a $1-2 price increase would raise $600 million
to $1.2 billion.
Gould estimates the company - home to shows such as the
critically acclaimed Kevin Spacey thriller "House of Cards" and
"Orange is the New Black" - will spend about $3 billion on
content in 2014 and $5 billion by 2016.
Netflix, which is expected to expand to France and Germany
in the second half of the year, reported a 72 percent jump in
international subscribers on a net basis in the quarter ended
March 31. (r.reuters.com/juv68v)
The company said its international unit would become
profitable this year and that it expects international revenue
to eventually surpass revenue from its U.S. market.
Netflix, which operates in 41 countries, gets about a
quarter of its revenue from international operations.
"This is the year of Internet Pricing Power - Amazon
, Pandora and Netflix - their value propositions
are strong enough to command higher prices," RBC Capital Markets
analyst Mark Mahaney said in a research report.
However, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter cautioned that
while price increases should allow Netflix to add content and
keep its subscriber base satisfied, even modest price increases
have the potential to slow subscriber growth and attract
competition. Pachter has an "underperform" rating on the stock.
Netflix suffered from a consumer backlash and stock plunge
after it announced an unpopular price increase in July 2011.
Since then, the company has started producing popular original
content.
Netflix, with a 32.3 percent video streaming market share in
the United States, leads rivals such as Google Inc's
YouTube, Hulu and Amazon.com Inc, according to a research by
broadband networking equipment company Sandvine Corp. (r.reuters.com/tuv68v)
Netflix shares were up 6.2 percent at $370.05 an hour after
trading on the Nasdaq. The shares have more than doubled in the
past year.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)